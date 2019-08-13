LACONIA — A competency hearing of a Laconia man whom police arrested after surrounding his condominium for several hours after being told the man had fired a weapon has been rescheduled for later this month.
Hoon Nowack, 52, of Evergreens Drive, Laconia, was indicted in June on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Just prior to Nowack’s arrest on May 8, one of his children told police Nowack had been acting erratically and refusing treatment.
Police were staged outside his condominium for hours but were unable to make contact with him.
The hearing was set to take place on July 11, but was rescheduled to Aug. 26 at the request of Nowack’s attorney. The purpose of the hearing will be to determine whether Nowack, a decorated combat veteran, is mentally competent to stand trial.
Attorney Allison Schwartz asked for the delay to give the Office of the Forensic Examiner, which prepares evaluations, a chance to review Nowack’s medical records before preparing a written report on his mental health.
In her request to postpone the hearing, Schwartz also stated that Nowack needed more time to complete the psychiatric treatment program which he is undergoing at an out-of-state facility.
As in any competency hearing, the issue before the court will be whether Nowack is able to understand what is happening in court proceedings and whether he can assist in his own defense against the charge he is facing.
After weighing the arguments by defense and prosecution attorneys and any testimony during the hearing, the judge will rule whether Nowack is competent.
If he is judged competent, the case will continue like any other criminal case. If he is found to be incompetent, the judge will determine whether Nowack can be restored to mental competency through therapy and/or medication, or if mental health treatment will not benefit him.
Nowack, who has a record of service in both the Marines and the Army, including duty in Afghanistan, was inside his condominium off Weirs Boulevard for six hours on May 9 while police tried to make contact with him. Police learned that the bullet went through a television and then through a window.
Nowack surrendered after police injected teargas into the residence.
