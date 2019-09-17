LACONIA — Attorneys involved in the case of a Laconia man facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an hours-long police operation outside his residence say the man is competent to stand trial.
A clinician with the Office of the Forensic Examiner concluded that Hoon Nowack, 52, of Evergreens Drive, in Laconia, is mentally fit to stand trial, and prosecution and defense attorneys concurred with that finding, according to court records.
That agreement by the attorneys eliminated the need for a competency hearing which had been requested earlier by defense attorney Allison Schwartz.
Police arrested Nowack, a decorated combat veteran, in May when officers surrounded his condominium after receiving reports that he had fired a weapon, was acting erratically, and was refusing treatment.
Nowack surrendered after police injected teargas into the residence in the Evergreens Condominiums off Weirs Boulevard.
Nowack is now free on his own recognizance, but is prohibited from possessing firearms, or consuming illegal drugs, or alcohol. Court records state that he is also obliged to comply with conditions that were imposed following his discharge from the State Hospital. There is nothing in the court file stating what those conditions are.
Earlier this summer Nowack was receiving psychiatric treatment at an out-of-state facility, according to court records.
A trial in Nowack’s case has been tentatively scheduled for next February.
