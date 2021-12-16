BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from Dec. 6 through midday Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Henry R. Murray IV, 39, of Barnstead, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of being in control of premises where drugs are being kept.
Sadie L. Stanley, 36, of Tilton, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), and for having an open container of alcohol inside a motor vehicle.
Mark A. Dexter, 33, of Northfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and for breach of bail conditions.
Therese H.L. Bolduc, 35, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Heaven Knapp, 23, of Laconia, was arrested for reckless driving.
Terry K. Keator, 32, of Loudon, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal threatening.
Three people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 15 motor vehicle stops, and investigated accidents on Concord Street, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated a report of a theft on Brown Hill Road.
A possible drug violation at Northland Secure Storage was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Spring Street, and on Tee Dee Drive.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls.
