BELMONT — Police handled 155 calls between 11 a.m. on June 20 and 11 a.m. on Monday.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Kimberly A. Fogg, 45, of Belmont, was arrested for criminal mischief.
Lauren M. Harwood, 22, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and domestic violence simple assault.
Eric Riley, 58, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of witness tampering (retaliation), harassment, criminal threatening, and violation of a protective order.
Eric K. Gonyer, 39, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael R. Carpenter, 38, of Laconia, was arrested for motor vehicle theft.
Christina M. Chioccolla, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Marie Newman, 60, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and criminal threatening.
Nathaniel J. Spooner, 46, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and domestic violence simple assault.
Rachel J. Carder, 25, of Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Jeffrey M. Fisher, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Tirar D. Tortorello, 53, of Bemont, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Officers made 20 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and on Depot Street.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Depot Street.
Reports of thefts on North Brook Road, School Street, and at Winnisquam Agway were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Holly Tree Circle.
A possible drug violation on Johnson Street was investigated.
Reports of fraud on Depot Street, and on Gilmanton Road (Route 140) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Hunter Court.
Reports of criminal threatening on Wakeman Road, and at Belmont High School were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Depot Street, and on Lamprey Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Nancy Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one call classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.