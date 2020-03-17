BELMONT — Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has announced the apparent homicide of a 62-year-old Belmont resident.
Belmont Police had responded to a 911 call on Tee Dee Drive at 4:26 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found Pamela Murphy deceased in her home.
Associate Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, determining that Murphy’s cause of death was trauma to her head and neck, constituting a homicide.
Authorities say that, while the investigation is ongoing, there does not appear to be a danger to the public.
