CONCORD — A Belmont man has been sentenced to prison on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Thomas Deware, 56, was sentenced Monday to serve six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms used in connection with drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Deware sold methamphetamine to an individual who was working with law enforcement officers between June and September 2019. During three of these purchases, Deware had a handgun in a chest holder. On Oct. 17, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Deware’s residence and recovered a .45 caliber handgun that was consistent with the firearm he possessed during three of the controlled drug purchases.
“Mr. Deware has learned, drug traffickers who carry guns in the Granite State will face substantial federal prison sentences,” Murray said.
“Whether it’s a large-scale drug trafficking organization, or an individual like Thomas Deware distributing methamphetamine while possessing a firearm, rest assured disrupting and dismantling criminal drug trafficking operations is a critical part of our mission,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
The Belmont Police Department assisted the FBI in the handling of this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.