Chioccola waives arraignment
Anthony T. Chioccola, 20, of Allenstown, who is facing a special felony charge of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old intoxicated woman in Alton on Nov. 20, 2019, waived arraignment on March 11. He is free on personal recognizance bail pending a trial.
Hearn’s seized property returned
Authorities agreed to return property seized from Rebecca Hearn, 40, of Gilford, after she entered guilty pleas on three misdemeanor charges of theft by deception. She had been charged with obtaining a $4,271.52 settlement for injuries, pain, and suffering from the skin-care company Yes To, Inc., through false statements. Under her plea agreement, Hearn will provide full restitution and receive three suspended 12-month sentences, with two years’ probation.
Robinson to serve prison sentence after stealing sports memorabilia
Christopher Robinson, a transient, who was to go to trial on March 16 on burglary charges, entered a plea agreement to serve 1.5 to 3 years in the New Hampshire Prison. Robinson had been charged with stealing sports memorabilia from a Sanborn Road home in Sanbornton, including football cards autographed by Tom Brady, gold coins, and other Patriots cards. His prison time in New Hampshire is to be served concurrently with a sentence from Virginia.
