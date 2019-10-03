LACONIA — A pipe bomb left on a city beach was made harmless after the State Police bomb squad disassembled the device, police report.
The bomb was discovered at Bartlett Beach on Monday around 6 p.m. by a bystander who alerted police, Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
The chief said the suspicious object was made from a large metal housing, similar to the barrel of a flashlight, with screw caps at each end, and a fuse protruding. The device was filled with black powder, he added.
“If the fuse had been lit, someone could have been seriously injured or killed,” Canfield said Thursday.
The State Police bomb squad was called in and was able to disassemble the bomb and render it safe, Canfield explained.
This marks the second time in as many weeks that an explosive device has been left in a public place in the city.
On Sept. 16 a chemical bomb was found in the parking lot at the Belknap County Courthouse. The State Police bomb squad removed that bomb and detonated it at another location.
There were no injuries in either incident.
Canfield said both incidents are under active investigation, but noted that so far police have no leads in either case.
He said a review of the video from surveillance cameras outside the courthouse did not provide any useful information.
Those with information or a tip on either incident can call 524-5257, or text the keyword LACONIA plus the tip to 847411.
