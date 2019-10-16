MEREDITH — Moulton Farm’s Great Pumpkin Drop is back on Sunday, Oct. 20.
“The fun starts long before the pumpkin drop with family fun activities all weekend,” said John Moulton. Free wagon rides around the farm will be available on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The farm’s corn maze will be open both days. There are sheep to visit, a pumpkin decorating station, pumpkin games, and corn and pumpkin photo boards to pose with.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, noon-3 p.m., musician John Irish will be singing at the farm.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, before the falling pumpkins, two special events are scheduled. Starting at 10 a.m., the Granite State Draft Horse and Pony Association will hold a plowing contest in the farm’s field. A free, live magic show at 1 p.m. with Tricky Dick will dazzle young and old.
On both days, visitors can enjoy food from the farm’s kitchen and bakery, as well as from the Cider Bellies stand.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25, and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit www.MoultonFarm.com or Facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
