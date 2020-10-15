Want to buy a cow? It could live in your backyard and eat the grass. Then you could feed it expensive fermented hay all winter. It could supply all the manure you could ever want — and more. To the point, how would you turn an inconvenient pet into extremely convenient meat?
Maybe a better idea would be to buy an already-processed quarter or half a cow; a common practice called "cow sharing." Before buying, you might wonder, "Is this a good deal financially?" Or maybe, "It's a lot of beef! Do I want to own 100-plus pounds of meat?"
In this pandemic year, having enough to eat has been a challenge at times. Remember way back to March when the grocery store shelves were empty and the meat counters bare? We're not done with the pandemic yet; maybe having a stash of meat is wise. Aside from having enough to eat, there are other reasons it makes sense to buy a quarter, half, or whole cow.
1. Taste: The flavor of locally raised grass-fed beef beats the taste of big-business, feed-lot meat every time. Besides the better diet and more-wholesome surroundings, local cattle are handled humanely right up to the moment of processing. Calm cows are tasty cows. Literally.
2. Price: Buying a half or quarter will save you money. At Miles Smith Farm, buying in bulk means saving an average of 15% over the usual packaging. You will need a freezer to store a quarter of our beef, but a new 9-cubic-foot freezer has a one-time cost of about $400 to $450. Its yearly energy cost will be about $38. And you can use the freezer for other food, too — like ice cream!
3. Convenience: You'll never have to worry what's for dinner because your freezer will be full of grass-fed beef.
4. Humanity: Do you care about how animals are treated? So do we. Ask your local farmer about their care, handling, and living conditions, and you'll see what I mean.
5. Health Benefits: Parents don't want to be serving their kids the growth hormones and antibiotics that come with commercial meat. Dietary experts recommend unrefined, minimally processed foods — like grass-fed beef. Studies have shown that if you choose lean grass-fed beef, you're giving your body monounsaturated fat (the same healthy fat found in olive oil), and it decreases your risk of heart disease by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Buying a cow not only helps you, but it also supports local farmers. Find a beef farmer near you for delicious cuts of meat customized just for you!
•••
Carole Soule is co-owner of Miles Smith Farm (www.milessmithfarm.com), where she raises and sells pastured pork, lamb, eggs and grassfed beef. She can be reached at cas@milessmithfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.