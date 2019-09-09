MOULTONBOROUGH — On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center, the Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program with David Govatski on The Bears of Katmai.
Katmai National Park, located on peninsula in southwest Alaska, is four million acres of geology, salmon, and the world’s largest protected population of brown bears, estimated at 2,200. Large numbers congregate at Brook’s Falls to feed on spawning salmon. The park has 15 active volcanoes, and became a national monument in 1918 following the largest eruption in the 20th century of the Novarupta Volcano in 1912.
Brown bears feed during the summer on salmon, and large bears are known to eat up to 90 pounds a day. The program will discuss how the bears get along with each other, how they fish, and other aspects of their lives. Brown bears and grizzly bears are the same species, with differences in diet and habitat. The program will also cover other wildlife, plants, and geology of the Valley of the 10,000 Smokes, including ash deposits, and Jurassic era fossils along the Lethe River.
David Govatski retired from the U.S. Forest Service after 33 years, and currently works as a naturalist, writer, and expedition ship naturalist in Alaska. The Loon Center is on Lee's Mill Road. Refreshments will be served.
