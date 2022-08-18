Milly

Milly, a Scottish Highlander calf, started nursing on her own three days after her birth. Until then, with permission from Francine, her mom, I helped her little mouth grab onto a teat. Smaller than most newborn calves, I was able to pickup and carry Milly with ease.

Typically Miles Smith Farm breeding is timed, so calves are born in early spring, so their mothers can get an entire season of abundant green grass to produce plenty of milk for the baby. But when you buy a pregnant cow, the calves arrive when they arrive.

Three calves were born two weeks ago and another last week. In keeping with our farm custom, our Airbnb guests name newborns, so Katharine and her children named our new heifer calf Milky Way. I call her Milly for short.

