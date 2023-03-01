William LaFlamme, 66

FRANKLIN — William "Bill" LaFlamme, 66, of Franklin passed away on Feb. 25. He was a longtime resident of Franklin, and part of the graduating class of 1976 of Franklin High School. He worked at Watts (Webster Valve) for 38 years. Also, delivered Meal on Wheels to the elderly for more than 10 years. He was a Cub Master for pack 60 in Franklin with over one-hundred boys in the pack, he never turned a boy away and he always said they all need a chance. Then he moved onto be Scout Master of Troop 61 in Franklin. With many boys he was very proud of the fact he had nine boys achieve the rank of Eagle scout while he was scout master one of them being his oldest son. Also, took part in his daughter’s girl scout troop.
He loved his two dogs, Fancy and Hollie, they were his saviors as he would say, camping, Indian motorcycles, he also enjoyed the native American culture. He had many tattoos all with a meaning for either love or spirit of his family, family was very important to him. Spending time with neighbors, he would watch out the window and if the neighbor would light a campfire he would say “John has a fire I’ll be back.” He was always willing to lend a hand.
A very caring, patient and loving person, he was very proud and loved all his children and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, John LaFlamme; mother, Rachel LaFlamme; brother, Michael LaFlamme; and sister, Patty LaFlamme. He leaves behind his wife of 45 ½ years, Wendy LaFlamme; son, Walter LaFlamme of Franklin; daughter, Patricia LaFlamme of Laconia; son, Albert LaFlamme and daughter-in-law, Sarah LaFlamme of Salisbury; grandchildren, Racheal LaFlamme, Kaytlin Griffin, Kimmy Griffin, Andy LaFlamme, Adam Griffin, Landon LaFlamme, Bella LaFlamme, Elliot LaFlamme, and Braxton LaFlamme. Also, sister, Becky LaPlante and Larry LaPlante of Franklin; brothers, Robert LaFlamme and Karen LaFlamme of Franklin, Richard LaFlamme and Susan LaFlamme of Bristol, Kevin LaFlamme of West Virginia, half-brother and sisters, April LaFlamme, Samantha LaFlamme and Leroy LaFlamme; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and friends.
There will be a celebration of life sometime in June at his home all friends and family are welcome.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting his family and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com
