HOLDERNESS — William B. Webb, affectionately known to most as Bill, 72, of Holderness, passed peacefully from this life into eternity on April 19, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Hanover. His immediate family had been in attendance at his bedside.

He was born in Portland, Maine, on June 15, 1950, the son of John and Ruth (Sherry) Webb. Bill was raised in Framingham, Masssachusetts, where he graduated from Framingham North High School class of 1968 and later attended Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, where he graduated in 1972 with a political science degree. He later married Bonnie L. (Shores) Webb and they settled in Framingham.

