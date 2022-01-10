YEAGERTOWN, Pa. — Wayne E. Stottlar passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home in Yeagertown, PA, three days before his 66th birthday after a battle with cancer.
He was born on January 10, 1956 in New York City, the son of the late Harold and Grace (Travis) Stottlar. Wayne graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in New Jersey.
Wayne and his wife, Lynn Kile Persing, a native of Bloomsburg, PA, celebrated their third anniversary in June, 2021, following living together as a couple since 2001. Before meeting Lynn, Wayne spent most of his adult life in Laconia, NH, where over the years he was a live bait dealer serving much of NH and VT, owned convenience stores and managed a Dream Cakes delivery route, sold Christmas trees, and was a FedEx Courier. He spent many years coaching football and basketball while his three sons were growing up. After moving to Central Pennsylvania, he worked as a salesman at Whitehill Lighting in State College. In his retirement he was owner and editor of a local monthly newspaper, “The Valley.”
He enjoyed many hobbies including beekeeping, metal detecting, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, trapping, gardening, bird watching and most recently, wine making. Wayne was an avid ice hockey fan and liked to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins and college ice hockey teams. He was well known for his fiery, independent attitude and strong political opinions; he had a passion for history and just being outdoors, especially in New Hampshire, which he loved and always considered “home.” Wayne particularly enjoyed spending time with his many Amish friends and talking to his metal-detecting friends in England. Also among his many joys was caring for his beloved Weimaraners.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn; and three sons, Jeremy of Wolfeboro, NH, Jared (Meagan) of Alexandria, NH, and Justin (Amy) of Perkasie, PA; and eight grandchildren, Makayla, Abrianna, Alexis, Taylor, Kristopher, Natalie, Savannah and Logan.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his brothers, Harold and Alan, and a sister, Sandy.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Salem Cemetery in Unityville, PA.
The family will provide flowers. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Wayne’s name to one of these charities would be appreciated: Tri State Weimaraner Rescue, 3119 Belvidere Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865, or online: http://tristateweimrescue.com/donate/; Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or online: http://lovetotherescue.org.
