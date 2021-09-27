Tyler J. Balint, 18

May 16, 2003 — September 18, 2021
“Life is short. And so are my pants.” - Tyler Balint
ALTON — Tyler James Balint, 18, of Alton, NH, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Our Tyler now resides in the wind that blows through the trees, in the music to which we sing and dance, in the memories that we share and he will forever be in our hearts and souls.
Tyler was born to Jodi (Cubeddu) Balint and Jamey Balint on May 16, 2003 in Dover, NH. He attended Alton Central School through 8th grade and was a 2021 graduate of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH. Tyler had just started his college career at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY as a bioengineering major at the time of his passing.
Early on Tyler demonstrated a strong propensity for logic, math and science. He participated in numerous First Lego League programs where he learned how to do animation in motion and began learning about robotics. He went so far as to spend two weeks at Brown University’s Pre-College Program studying Physics in Film and Creating Your Own Smart Home with Arduino. He was a member of Alton’s BSA Troop 53 and was selected by his troop to attend BSA’s National Youth Leader Training program.
At Brewster, he blossomed in the inquiry and project-based learning environment. An avid member of the Brewster Robotics Team from day one he became not only designer, builder and problem solver but was their primary driver, a responsibility one can only appreciate after watching a formal First Robotics League competition. Tyler balanced his more scientific pursuits by engaging enthusiastically in the theatre and cinema programs at Brewster. Although rarely stepping into the limelight himself, he enjoyed supporting his acting colleagues with preparation and set logistics and became an amateur film critic. He was known as a helper to those who struggled with topics, having a gift for explaining concepts in ways that would help them better understand.
At 16 Tyler got his first job at O Bistro at the Inn on Main in Wolfeboro, NH, as a dishwasher and was promoted over the past two years to food prep. He thought of his coworkers as family and did everything he could to help in any way possible including keeping them on their toes with his crazy/quirky socks and playing silly games.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved animals, cats Tia, Bruno and Chloe and the love of his life, our rescue dog Penny who joined our family in 2015; traveling, off-roading, hiking, swimming in the falls on northern NH and snowmobiling, boating on the lake, going to the movies and of course playing XBox, a lot.
One of Tyler’s friends recently called him a “hidden gem” — a term that perfectly describes Tyler. Tyler was not a conversationalist — but he was always listening and observing. When Tyler did engage in conversation, his words were typically insightful, helpful and honest. His kind and caring soul was so prominent with the love for his family — especially his cousins Giana and Ayla — who meant the world to him.
Tyler is survived and will be greatly missed by his parents, Jodi and Jamey Balint of Alton, NH; grandparents, Cindy and Tom Balint of Gilford and Sanbornton, NH; Paula and Fran Biegaj of Plymouth, CT; John and Theresa Cubeddu of Bristol, CT; aunts and uncles, Jason and Tricia Balint of Gilford, NH, Jonna (Cubeddu) Anderson of Ponte Vedra, FL; James Cubeddu of Tuftonboro, NH; Heather (Kinmond) Skelley of Hamburg, NY; and Sherry Jacques of Inlet Beach, FL; cousins, Giana Cubeddu of Alton, NH and Ayla Balint of Gilford, NH; and many extended family members including those at Brewster Academy and O Bistro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause that Tyler was passionate about, the robotics program at Brewster Academy at https://www.brewsteracademy.org/campaign/giving/in-memory-of-tyler-balint or an animal rescue league or humane society of your choice.
A Memorial Service for Tyler will be held at Anderson Hall at Brewster Academy , 205 So. Main Street, Wolfeboro, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (masks required), followed by a Celebration of Life reception at O Bistro at The Inn on Main, 200 N. Main Street, Wolfeboro immediately following the memorial service.
For those who knew Tyler, he always wore shorts, no matter the season or weather, and his favorite flannel shirt. Those attending may do so if they wish.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
