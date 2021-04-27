FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Theresa E. Knust Graichen (previously Shanelaris), 89, of Flagler Beach, Florida, and formerly Andover, NH, passed away suddenly at Advent Health Palm Coast on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Theresa was born to the late Robert and Ruby Elliott and was raised with her brother, Robert Jr. in Plymouth, NH. After graduating from Plymouth High School in 1949 as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society she met and married the late Peter J. Shanelaris of Franklin, NH. While raising five children with Peter, Theresa obtained her AA degree from Colby Sawyer College in 1969 and a B.Ed. degree cum laude from Plymouth State College in 1971. She focused her career at the State of NH Health and Human Services for 19 years, retiring in 1991 to Flagler Beach, Florida.
Social and community involvement was important to Theresa from a young age and she was a member of many organizations including Plymouth Assembly #10 Order of Rainbow, Past Master of Lower Intervale Grange, Past President of Andover PTA, Past Matron of Ragged Mt. Chapter #62 and Ionic-Ragged Mt. Chapter #20 Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Organist of the Grand Chapter of NH OES 1980-81, member of the Human Rights Advocacy Committee for District 12, State of Florida.
Other activities that Theresa enjoyed with her second husband Martin included ballroom dancing as members of the Flagler Ballroom Dancers, cooking, traveling and caring for their birds and five beloved dogs Hershey, Bear, Teddy, Bones and Oscar.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Knust Graichen of Flagler Beach, Florida; beloved children James Shanelaris and wife Marguerite of Flagler Beach, FL, Thea Lemire of Andover, MA, Christa Shanelaris of Concord, NH, Cara Shanelaris of Pineville, NC, and Peter S. Shanelaris and wife Sarah of Meredith, NH; stepchildren, Nicole Imwold , Krista Dembure and Martin Knust Graichen Jr. Her many surviving grandchildren include, Danielle Lemire, Cara Lemire, Elijah Shanelaris, Sienna Shanelaris, Daniel Lilley, Georgia Lilley, Antonia Lilley, Holly Martin, Peter Smith, Sydney McNamara, Sierra McNamara, Ethan Knust Graichen and Runako Dembure. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Elliott Jr. and wife Carole. Great-grandchildren include Samantha Levesque, Tyler Smith, Nova Martin, and Gunner Martin, along with several nieces and nephews.
Theresa wanted people to remember her as they last saw her and wishes to spend eternity in calming waters. A private service will be held in East Andover, NH, where her ashes will be scattered along the beach of Highland Lake. There will also be a gathering to celebrate Theresa’s life on Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service in Bunnell, FL.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association Fund.
