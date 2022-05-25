ASHLAND — Terri J. Lessard, 67, died at home, Wednesday, May 18 after a long illness. Terri was born in Plymouth, one of four children of Edgar and Claire (Laporte) Lessard. Although her later years found Terri living in Ashland, her roots extend deep in the Plymouth area. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Music, (magna cum laude), and a Master’s degree in Education from Plymouth State University. Music and teaching were passions of Terri and she spent 30 years as a member of the faculty and staff at Plymouth State University before retiring in 2015. She loved being an educator and was devoted to her work and students.
Terri enjoyed canoeing, camping, biking, tennis, walking, and snowshoeing. She often shared this time with her family to whom she was a very devoted mother and wife. Along with a love of music, Terri loved to dance. She was known to have a great sense of humor and a love of animals.
She is survived by her spouse, Brenda Brearley of Ashland; daughter, Kate (David) Burrows of Ashland; son, Joshua (Erica Beachy) Randall of Princeton, MA; grandsons, Theodore Jay Randall and Noah Allen Burrows; sisters, Linda (David Durnam) Laporte of Tuftonboro, Holly (John) Knight of So. Berwick, ME; nieces and nephews, Maria, Chelsea, Jillian, Sean, Erin, Dana; and great-nieces and nephews, Emilia, Gweneth, Hannah and Logan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Edgar Lessard III.
Services - A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Merrill Place Residential Hall, Plymouth State University from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Burial will be private in the family plot of Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to fund a scholarship to a PRHS student with a focus in music or education in Terri’s memory. Donations should be made to Emmons Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
To share a memory, photo or condolence, or make a scholarship donation online, please go www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
