LACONIA — Stephanie Mahoney L’Heureux, 85, of Laconia, passed away on May 24, 2021. She spent her final weeks surrounded by family and cared for by the compassionate staff and residents at St Francis Nursing Center.
She was born in Bedford, MA on February 26, 1936, daughter of Laurie McMahon Mahoney and Nicholas James Mahoney Jr. She developed a strong work ethic at a young age delivering newspapers for the family business. This included driving in icy conditions with her sister and flying in a seaplane to Martha’s Vineyard with her father. She graduated Mount Saint Mary Seminary in Nashua, NH in 1953. Stephanie eventually settled in Keene, NH wherein she raised her family and was an active member of the community. She received her B.A. in History from Keene State College in 1980.
For many years she chaired the St Joseph’s Regional School Board. She was a longtime member of the League of Women Voters of NH (LWVNH), of which she was Director and Treasurer. She participated in the election process of several New Hampshire primaries and represented the LWVNH at the LWV National Conference in Washington DC. She was the Director of the Keene Downtown Housing Corporation from 1984 to 1991. From 1985 to 1988 she was the Chairperson of the Keene Downtown Committee and ensured completion of the Main Street renovation project. Stephanie was a 35-year member of the Catholic Daughters of America and served as Grand Regent and Treasurer. She was a 30-year parishioner at St Bernard’s Church and served as Eucharistic Minister, a member of Liturgical Committee and Parish Council.
She was employed by Monadnock Regional School District to edit, design and publish a 2-page quarterly newspaper section in The Keene Sentinel documenting school activities. She retired from Cheshire Hospital as Unit Coordinating Manager.
Stephanie briefly lived in Warren, RI where she was a founding member of the Ladies Guild of St Mary of the Bay Church. She volunteered at Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology in Bristol, RI and provided education to school aged students on Wampanoag heritage. She spent several years employed by the Preservation Society of Newport County leading historical tours of the Newport Mansions.
She eventually moved to Laconia and was briefly employed by LRGH. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church and Sacred Heart Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was President and Treasurer of the Ladies Guild, Treasurer for NH Council of Catholic Women, and a member of the Pastoral Council. Her most cherished professional role was working in the Friends Program at Woodland Heights School and Pleasant Street School. She shared her love of reading and history with countless students.
Stephanie is survived by three children, Mark L’Heureux and wife Wendy, Laurie Servant and husband Steve, Marlene Chirigotis and husband Rick; eight grandchildren, Brandon L’Heureux, John Sands V, Alyssa Oswald, Amanda Dudek, Taylor Servant, Jackson Chirigotis, Logan Chirigotis, and Cole Chirigotis; three great-grandchildren, John Sands VI, Grant Oswald, and Griffin L’Heureux; three siblings, Michael Mahoney, Biff Mahoney, and Harrie Hughes; four nieces and nephews, Sean Mahoney, Lindsay Britt, Nicholas Hughes, and Michael Mahoney. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her oldest sibling, Nicholas Mahoney III and her beloved niece, Bridget Jenkins.
Stephanie was known for her sharp tongue and quick wit. She enriched many lives with her love of family, friends and faith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time. Social distancing and masks are required.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.