Sheila Finch Shaw, 79, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth after a long illness, the aftereffects of lung cancer.
Sheila was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on July 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Pius and Mary (Michaud) Bishop.
She was a resident of New Hampton for the last 15 years and was a member of the New Hampton Community Church where she served on the hospitality committee.
Sheila earned a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in family counseling from Springfield College. Sheila was the former director of the Upswing Program in the Lakes Region. She also developed and ran a pre-CHINS program for Laconia High School and developed and ran a one-on-one counseling program for Belmont schools.
As an advocate for children, she provided parenting and family support services, and worked collaboratively with school districts and other community service providers. She is remembered for her passion for working with youth, and her unique and dynamic approach, which helped families and systems create positive change.
She felt her greatest achievement was as a foster parent, having fostered over 65 children.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Earnest Shaw of New Hampton; three brothers, Pius Bishop of Wentzville, Missouri, Gordon Bishop of Laconia, and Roderick Bishop of Northfield; three sisters, Norma Bishop of Stafford, and Brenda Gustafson and Juanita Cox of Port St Lucie, Florida; two sons, Mark Castellano of Antrim, and Jim Simpson of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; two daughters, Lisa Krasnoff of Bolton, Massachusetts and Hope Doherty of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Zachary Castellano of Groveland, Massachusetts, Crystal Hemenway of Antrim, Max, Deborah and Katherine Krasnoff of Bolton, Massachusetts, and Julia, Brendan and Shane Simpson of North Attleboro, Massachusetts. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and nine stepchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the New Hampton Community Church, 14 Church Lane, New Hampton. The Mayhew Funeral Home of Meredith is assisting the family.
