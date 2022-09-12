Sara D. Cahoon, 70

MOULTONBOROUGH — Sara Deborah Jean (Johnson) Cahoon was born January 14, 1952 in Malvern, Arkansas and passed away on September 8, 2022 at 70 years old.
It was Maya Angelou that said “I’ve learned that people will forget what you’ve said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Debbie, Mom, Gram, whatever you called her, she was best known as a friend to many. A familiar, friendly face that took care of her family, her friends and her customers at the many Lakes Region establishments that she gave her time and talent to over the years.
Debbie lived in Arkansas until she was 12 years old, moving with her family to Moultonborough in 1964. She graduated from Kingswood in 1970, but not after mixing education with a little fun, such as skipping school for beach days with her best friend, Barb. Debbie had style and flair that matched everything you think of when you think of a young woman in the 70s.
Debbie caught the eye of John Timothy Cahoon in high school and they married March 31, 1973. Together they raised a family, first with Sean Anthony, followed by Marinda Ann, Joshua Andrew and Timothy Adam, who she laughingly referred to as SAC, MAC, JAC and TAC.
Raising her children was everything to her, and she spent countless hours driving to practices and games, and cheering on the sidelines. When grandchildren arrived she was a very doting grandmother, they brought her tremendous joy.
Her family grew as Sean married Alyson and then Molly and Emma came along. Marinda married Chris bringing with him Brandyn and together adding Sara and Hanna. Brandyn would later marry Heather and bring Madison making Debbie a great-grandmother. Josh would marry and have Owen and Gavin, and Adam married Elissa and they added Gracelyn and Aedan. Debbie cherished being a grandmother through and through.
Throughout her working career, Debbie was a dedicated customer service oriented person. She worked at Long Wood Farms, the GlobeDepartment Store, Dari Maid, Robbins General Store, and finally retired as Assistant Manager at Aubuchon Hardware after over 27 years of service. Her clientele and co-workers remember her fondly as knowledgeable, helpful, kind, and funny.
When she wasn’t working, she was working. Wood crafts were beyond a hobby for the years that she and her parents worked side by side creating detailed, handmade wooden home décor for the annual Zonta Organization’s Holiday Open Houses, and many other area craft fairs. Many around the Lakes Region are fortunate to have wooden pins for every holiday that she painted and sold at local establishments, selling out as soon as she dropped off a new basket of pins! Debbie was a talented artist and painter, but also dabbled in quilting, sewing, jewelry making and any other creative endeavor she came across, and she was gifted at them all.
Debbie was predeceased by her sister, Marinda Ann, who died in 1954 as a result of a tragic car accident that had lasting impact on the whole family (Debbie escaped with only a broken arm.) In 2020 her mother, Patricia Johnson, passed away at the age of 92.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, children and grandchildren, Debbie is survived by her father, Hoyette Johnson; her brother, Caleb (Connie) Johnson and her sister, Cindi Tolman; and many nephews and nieces. Her loyal 4-legged companion, Oscar, who supported her over the last two years, will miss his mom as well.
Calling hours are on Wednesday, September 14 from 6-8 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 and 104, in Meredith. The family also invites all to join them for a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 21 from 3-6 p.m. at the Center Harbor Diner.
