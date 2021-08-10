NORTHFIELD — Robin D. Steady, 81, of Northfield passed away at Concord Hospital on July 30, with his family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1940, in Berlin, the son of M. Forrest and Marion (King) Steady. He was raised and schooled in Berlin, graduating from Berlin High School class of 1958. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham in 1962. He moved to Northfield in 1965 and in November of 1975 he purchased the Gale Insurance Agency in Tilton, which he owned and operated for over 46 years. Rob was very active and supportive member of the Ducks Unlimited.
He served as a library trustee for the Hall Memorial Library in 1972. In 1976, he was elected to the selectboard and held that position until approximately 1982. Through the years he further served as a police commissioner, welfare administrator, chair of the Community Block Development Grant Advisory Committee and helped acquire the land for the Southwick School. He also served as a member of the Sewer Commission and the Arch Park Commission. Spreading his time to other regional endeavors, he served on the New Hampshire Humane Society board, the Franklin Savings Bank board, was a 100 Club director and was part of the board of Visiting Nurse Association. He loved to spend time at his camp up north with his family and his canine companions.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Tim F. Steady and sister Mimi S. Ward.
His family is his wife of 46 years, Terry-Anne (Austin) Steady of Northfield, daughter Kirby-Lynne Steady of Concord, sons Robin F. Steady of Bellingham, Washington and Matt C. Steady and his wife Mary of Northfield, two granddaughters Camden E. Steady of Northfield and Hannah Miller of Concord, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-noon at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St. in Tilton.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, visit smartfuneralhome.com.
