ALEXANDRIA — Robert “Bob” W. Homer died at age 65 on Aug. 10, from cancer. His strength, grit and good heart gave him a full and rich life against all odds.

As a result of a harsh upbringing in Canton, Massachusetts, Bob was sent to live at Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole, Massachusetts, where he worked on the farm in exchange for room, board and education. He majored in forestry and conservation and used his expertise with saws, spurs, harness and rope to climb and take down trees through to his 60s.

