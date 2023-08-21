ALEXANDRIA — Robert “Bob” W. Homer died at age 65 on Aug. 10, from cancer. His strength, grit and good heart gave him a full and rich life against all odds.
As a result of a harsh upbringing in Canton, Massachusetts, Bob was sent to live at Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole, Massachusetts, where he worked on the farm in exchange for room, board and education. He majored in forestry and conservation and used his expertise with saws, spurs, harness and rope to climb and take down trees through to his 60s.
After graduating in 1976, he moved to Foxboro, Massachusetts, for a landscaping job, where he made many lifelong friends. He married in 1978 and earned his commercial driver’s license in 1980. Bob (and Rosie) soon moved to Houston, Texas, where he operated tractor trailers hauling oil drill rig equipment and other flatbed loads all over the West. Throughout his life he accumulated nearly a million miles behind the wheel of a big rig and these were the happiest times of his life. He proudly retained his CDL, as well as a 1987 motorcycle endorsement, through to 2023.
Upon returning North, he moved to Bristol, where he worked for the highway department for two years, and made more true friends. He purchased his permanent home and oasis on the Alexandria Bog and started a 27-year career as a firefighter, EMT and paramedic. He served 13 years with Bristol Fire Department, six years with Alexandria Fire Department, 10 years with New Hampton Fire Department, 11 years at Stewart’s Ambulance and nine years at Twin Rivers Ambulance. He felt honored to serve alongside the fine men and women of the NH Lakes Region Fire, EMS and health care community.
After leaving his career he returned to his passion, trucking, and worked for local companies operating dump trucks and heavy equipment, and tractor trailers hauling logs and woodchips. He finally, happily and gratefully, drove long-haul for Barry J. Forst Trucking out of Bow.
Through the years he enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing, slow rides in his old boat on the Pemi, and riding his vintage motorcycle. For over 30 years he hosted an annual Bike Week campout reunion for far-away friends, creating many memories.
In his youth he excelled in downhill skiing, pond hockey, wrestling and football. Later, with Rosie, he earned the Appalachian Mountain Club 4,000-footer patch and enjoyed year-round backpacking, particularly in winter. In recent years he passed time by wood carving, wood burning and creating unique natural crafts.
He was a member of the World Atlatl Association and competed in local and regional competitions. Bob was looking forward to spending more time making atlatls and long darts and increasing his skill level alongside fellow atlatl enthusiasts and new friends.
His life was enriched by his Australian shepherds, as well as by the canine and human classmates he met through the weekly dog training class he attended for a decade at Tapply-Thompson Community Center.
Bob was delighted to be invited to sit in for the real Santa at the TTCC’s Santa’s Village for 32 consecutive years. He gave each child genuinely warm and special attention and helped to create many magical moments.
He most loved well brewed coffee, Rosie’s apple pie and being in the driver’s seat of a Peterbilt. He was tough and sometimes dark and exasperating, but he could be as kind and gentle as he was rough, and his extra-large calloused hands had the softest touch. His last kiss to Rosie was as tender as his first, 48 years ago. He loved his friends and deeply mourned the ones who died before him. He was indeed a lucky man to have lived so large.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Janet Homer of Canton, and brother, William of Stoughton Massachusetts.
He is survived by a sister, Barbara Homer of Canton. He will be missed by his wife of 45 years, Rosie, and canines Little Bit and Yolo, as well as numerous loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, God-children and dear friends near and far.
All are welcome to gather at the historic Alexandria Town Hall, 47 Washburn Road, Alexandria, on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. Come as you are for a casual celebration of Bob’s life. No alcohol. A finger food lunch and beverages will be provided.
To honor Bob, thank a truck driver for the demanding job they do. Memorial donations may be made to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
