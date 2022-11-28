Richard "Dick" “Turk” Harlow of Center Harbor, formerly of Melrose, Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 20, at age 94.

Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Sept. 30, 1928, Dick was the son of the late Charles and Ellen Harlow. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Melrose High School and last living member of 1946 Melrose High state champion football team and member of the Melrose High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was then employed by John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance for 39 years before retiring in 1987.

