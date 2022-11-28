Richard "Dick" “Turk” Harlow of Center Harbor, formerly of Melrose, Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 20, at age 94.
Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Sept. 30, 1928, Dick was the son of the late Charles and Ellen Harlow. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Melrose High School and last living member of 1946 Melrose High state champion football team and member of the Melrose High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was then employed by John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance for 39 years before retiring in 1987.
Dick was kind, humorous, quick-witted, and actively involved with his community. He coached youth sports in Melrose for many years. He was PTO president of the Lincoln School, and president of the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association. He was an avid golfer, bridge player and cared deeply about time spent with family and friends, whether at his favorite restaurant, Canoe, or home with his famous scrambled eggs. How appropriate, he spent his final days surrounded by family joyfully celebrating his grandson’s wedding.
He was the loving husband of the late Betty (Sim) Harlow and Carolyn (Spinney) Harlow. He leaves his son Robert Harlow and his wife Kathy of Littleton, Massachusetts, Richard Harlow and his wife Deborah of Melrose, niece Sandra (Sim) Sullivan and her husband Michael of Malden, step-children Kenneth (Rick) Sandstrom and Gary Sandstrom and his wife Bonnie, grandchildren Patrick and his wife Erica, Beth and her husband Jon, Matthew and his wife Taylor, Alexandra, Brandon, Jordan, Cameron, and Madison, and great-grandchildren Brady, Everly, Chase, and Liv.
The family would like to thank his Chase Circle neighbors for their care and devotion through the years, most notably Dennis and Lynn Schofield, allowing him to live a long, full, and independent life.
Friends and family are invited to attend Dick's graveside service on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, were honored to assist the Harlow family with their arrangements. For more, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.