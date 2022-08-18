Richard C. Warbin, 61

PLYMOUTH — Richard Charles Warbin, 61, of Plymouth, died suddenly on August 14, 2022 at his home.
Richard, known as "Rick” “Wob’” was born in Worcester, MA, on February 11, 1961, the son of Richard E. Warbin and Isabella F. (Ramig) Sheridan.
Rick spent some of his early years in Berlin, MA and then move to Wentworth. Rick went to school in Berlin, MA and Wentworth.
Rick and his former wife Shelly owned Baker River Deer Farm. Rick also had a butcher shop that averaged over 200 deer per season and other animals. They also owned and operated Mountain Man Smoked Products.
He was known for his fishing abilities and held many records. He was also featured in the National Geographic show "ICE HOLES."
Richard is predeceased by his son, R. Travis Warbin; his brother, Christopher Warbin; his stepfather, James Sheridan; and his stepsister, Barbara Baker.
Rick is survived by his son, Zachariah J. Warbin and his wife Lauren of Orford, Shana L. Mondok and her husband Aaron of Laconia; seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cora, Aslan, Ariah, Luke, Fynlee, and Charlotte; his father, Richard E. Warbin and his wife, Beverly; his mother, Isabella F. (Ramig) Sheridan of Wentworth; his brother, Scott Warbin of Wentworth; one niece, Brianna Caron and her husband Patrick; his stepbrothers, Edward Forbes and his wife Susan, of Marlboro, MA, Eric Forbes of Millbury, MA; step sister, Ruth Forbes and her companion Paul Couillard of Whitensville, MA; many step-nieces and step-nephews.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Warbin family with their services. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
