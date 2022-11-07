Rev. Charles Finleon, 89

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Reverend Patrick Charles Finleon of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away on November 2, 2022, at age 89.

Born in Buffalo, New York, the only child of Percy Miles Finleon and Mildred Howland Finleon, Patrick had begun aiming at a professional singing career. In 1952, however, he was awarded a scholarship which enabled him to attend the World Council of Churches Work Camp in Le Chambon-surLignon, France — a small town whose citizens, during World War II, risked their lives to shelter Jews fleeing the Nazis — the experience having such a profound effect that his focus shifted to a very different direction.

