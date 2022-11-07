WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Reverend Patrick Charles Finleon of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away on November 2, 2022, at age 89.
Born in Buffalo, New York, the only child of Percy Miles Finleon and Mildred Howland Finleon, Patrick had begun aiming at a professional singing career. In 1952, however, he was awarded a scholarship which enabled him to attend the World Council of Churches Work Camp in Le Chambon-surLignon, France — a small town whose citizens, during World War II, risked their lives to shelter Jews fleeing the Nazis — the experience having such a profound effect that his focus shifted to a very different direction.
Patrick graduated from the University of Buffalo as a speech and drama major, then went on to earn his Master of Divinity from Colgate Rochester Divinity School. While still attending seminary, he served as Associate Pastor of Webster Congregational Church (New York). He was ordained as a Congregational (United Church of Christ) minister in 1959.
During his ministry, Reverend Finleon was called to five parishes: East Windsor Congregational Church (Connecticut), First Congregational Church of Dalton (Massachusetts), The Congregational Church of Needham (Massachusetts), First Congregational Church of Meredith (New Hampshire), and North Haven Congregational Church (Connecticut).
Passionate about service, he also held leadership positions with the Board of Governors, Berkshire Medical Center (Massachuetts); Executive Committee, Bishop Memorial School of Nursing (Massachusetts); City Missionary Society, New Haven (Connecticut); Board of Directors, Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ; Pittsfield Council of Churches (Massachusetts); Board of Directors, local chapters of The Red Cross and Visiting Nurses Association (Massachusetts and New Hampshire); and New Haven East Consociation of Churches (Connecticut). He performed the first union wedding service by Protestant and Roman Catholic clergy in Western Massachusetts, enjoyed leading youth groups at every parish he served, and was listed in Who’s Who.
Reverend Finleon was a member of the Board of Directors for Elan Publishing (New Hampshire), publishing his Sermon Plan Book under their imprint. Also while living in New Hampshire, he co-authored “Mystery on the Mount,” a murder mystery set locally on Lake Winnipesaukee.
In addition to his ministry, Patrick acted as a volunteer ambulance driver and medic throughout the New Hampshire Lakes Region. He loved golf, even winning a club championship one year. He was a trained pen-and-ink artist and deeply appreciated art in all its forms. His father taught him the game of tennis as a youth, and in retirement Patrick organized a men’s tennis group at Farmington Farms. On Saturday afternoons one could always find him listening to the Metropolitan Opera broadcast, enjoying the companionship of one (or two) of his adored dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Milliken Finleon; and his daughter, Deborah Jane Finleon, of Alexandria, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Companions Animal Rescue, PO Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045, or to a charity of choice.
A private family service will be held at the time of interment in Westport, Massachusetts.
