Reginald "Reggie" Roy was born in Whitefield, New Hampshire on June 9, 1940 and died on May 20, 2021. Reggie was one of six children: Philip, Gary, Joan, Dennis, and Perry.
After high school, Reggie enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was proud to be an Army Veteran. When he returned home, Reggie married Patricia Champagne and together they had three children: Cleo, Rebecca, and Nicole. Nicole died in infancy.
In 1974, Reggie married Marjorie McDonald and they soon moved to Andover, which was immediately and always "home" to Reggie. They have two children: Melinda (Roy) Cote and Jason Roy. Reggie was a family man. Camping with family and friends was one of his favorite activities. Quechee Gorge State Park and Moose Hillock were two of his favorite campgrounds.
Reggie was a past president and lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a past president of the Andover Lions Club. He was active at Immaculate Conception Church in Potter Place, having served as a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years and serving on the parish council. Reggie really enjoyed the 13 years he drove the parade vehicle for, and traveled with, the Andover One Wheelers Unicycle Team.
Many people only knew Reggie as the Transfer Station supervisor, which was his retirement job. His working years were spent as a purchasing agent for Watts Regulator and Aavid Thermal Technologies.
Reggie is survived by his wife Marjorie; his son, Jason Roy; daughters, Rebecca Keith and husband Bob; Melinda Cote and husband Kelly; and son, Cleo Roy and wife Gloria; his grandchildren, Trevor and Ava Cote, Shawn, and Ben Wright; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 12, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church in Potter Place at 11:00. Reggie wanted no gloom and doom but did want to be sent off with a party. So immediately following the Mass, there will be a memorial party at the Owl's Nest at Bluewater Farm in Andover. You are invited to attend either or both the funeral and or the party.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Andover Emergency Medical Services or the Bristol Fire Department.
