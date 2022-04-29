Raymond N. Baron, 86

LACONIA — Raymond Nelson Baron, 86, of Shore Drive, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with his family by his side at Goldenview Healthcare Center, Meredith.
Ray was born on August 27, 1935 in Lawrence, MA, the son of the late Frederick Baron and Rosa (Guillemette) Baron.
Ray attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, where he met his wife of 64 years. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked for Raytheon until 1979, when he opened Baron’s Major Brands in Belmont. Soon after, he opened a store in Concord, which he operated until his retirement.
Ray was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, Laconia.
Ray loved his children and grandchildren and always looked forward to getting together on holidays. For the past 40 years, Ray truly enjoyed his summers on Lake Winnisquam. He loved spending time with his brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews creating many beloved memories at the lake. Boating and family BBQ’s were particular favorites, the more the merrier. Ray enjoyed spending winters in Florida and, for the last 15 years, he enjoyed living on his daughter's farm in Lecanto, FL where he spent his time horseback riding, dog walking, blueberry picking and feeding the cattle and chickens. He also enjoyed several years of boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and on the Intracoastal waterways of Florida.
Ray had a special relationship with his son Paul. They enjoyed many activities together including downhill skiing, cycling, boating, and golf.
Ray is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Desrochers) Baron; two sons, Michael Baron and his wife Lynne of Gilford, and Paul Baron of Laconia; daughter, Debra Roik and her husband Robert of Laconia; four grandchildren, Danielle and her husband Steven Bedard, Monique, Jeffrey, and Zachary; a dear friend whom he loved as a son, Osmond Lingard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by three brothers, Fred Baron, Russell Baron, and Donald Baron; two sisters, Doris Ellis and Shirley Souter; and a nephew, Chuck Souter.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Carriage House of the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Andre Bessette Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Ray’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or to the New Hampshire Catholic Charities, 17 Gilford Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
