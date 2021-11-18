LACONIA — Priscilla A. Wool, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia.
Priscilla was born on April 16, 1931 in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Thomas) Stewart.
She worked as a nursing assistant at Lakes Region General Hospital and Belknap County Nursing Home for more than 25 years. She was an avid snowmobiler, deer hunter, and enjoyed going fishing with her husband. She was a member of the Rebecca's Lodge of Lakeport.
In addition to her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her loving husband, Louis T. 'Bud' Wool, former Fire Chief of Laconia, and her four brothers, Harvey, Alec, Arnold, and Edmund.
Priscilla is survived by her sons, Alan Wool and his wife Sally of Gilford, and Richard Wool and his wife Lori of Swanzey; her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Thompson of Ukiah, CA; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no Visiting Hours or Services.
A Private Burial will be held by the family at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.