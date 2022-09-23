Peter R. Sederquist, 71

ALTON — Peter Roy Sederquist, 71, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home in Plantation, Florida.
Peter was born in Laconia, and maintained residence in Alton Bay among his beloved community there his entire life.
Peter graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and went on to have a 33-year career as Chief Engineer in the Merchant Marines. In his spare time he enjoyed the outdoors, especially skiing and riding his motorcycle with his wife Roni, watching the Red Sox for a “good game,” and spending time with his children and grandchildren in Florida. He loved the foods of New England and a good celebration with cake and ice cream.
Peter was the youngest of three children. He was a dedicated member of his family and stood as a stalwart pillar of support for all who loved him. After meeting in their youth, Peter and Roni found love when they married later in life and enjoyed a beautiful marriage.
They had the sincere privilege of watching the birth of their grandchildren together and being very involved in their lives.
When picking up the phone to speak with Peter, you could guarantee to be greeted with “What’s the good word?” He always had an open ear, a relevant anecdote, and a wealth of wisdom. Whether it be a night on the town, a time spent outdoors, or a seat on the couch together, better, more pleasant company than Peter could not be found. All who have crossed Peter’s path dearly miss him, and will continue to miss him like no other.
Peter is survived by his wife, Roni Sederquist, and her children, Haley Roose and Shane Vonouk and Shane’s wife, Ann; grandchildren, Giovanni Roose and Eva Vonouk; sister-in-law, Gianpaola Sederquist; and nephews, Marco Sederquist and Robert Sederquist. Peter was preceded in death by his parents and brothers.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 29, at New Riverside Cemetery, 124 Suncook Valley Rd, Alton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Peter’s memory to CancerCare, 275 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001, or online at https://www.cancercare.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
