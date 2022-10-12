Nickole L. Lyon, 49

PLYMOUTH — Nickole Lee Lyon, 49, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home in Holderness, on September 23, 2022.
Born September 1, 1973, in Plymouth, to Stuart G. Lyon and Melissa Sanborn, Nickole or “Nicky” as she was fondly referred to by both family and friends, was a graduate of Plymouth High School. After high school, she worked at Ames department store in Plymouth with her favorite person, grandmother, Beulah J. Lyon. Nicky then moved on to working at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland for many years before turning more recently to operating her own housekeeping service specializing in short term rentals.
Nicky was known for being a hardworking and kind-hearted by nature. She was a meticulous Air B&B housekeeper making sure that the guests staying at the properties she serviced not only had an immaculate place to stay but also felt graciously welcome. Without hesitation, she would help anyone who was in need whether it was making dinners and delivering them to the elderly in her neighborhood or shoveling their walkways in the winter.
Nicky’s pride and joy were her two children, James, 28 and Marissa, 24; she became a stay-at-home mom during their adolescent years with the desire to focus on their needs. Throughout their later years Nicky took great joy from regularly having each over for home-cooked meals. Nicky enjoyed being with her family and friends playing card games, gathering around a bonfire, going dancing and to the race, or watching a good movie. Beneath all of her smiles and kind gestures, Nicky struggled with cystine kidney stones for over 30 years. She had continuous doctors’ appointments, tests, surgeries, and hospital stays but despite her pain she never gave up while continuing to be strong for her children.
Nicky is survived by her children, James S. Lyon and Marissa J. Lyon; father, Stuart G. Lyon and stepmother Marie Lyon; maternal grandmother, Teri King; brother, Randy Rhude; sisters, Cassandra Bates, Danielle Hueber, as well as Heidi and husband, Tom Walshaw; three great-aunts; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. She is predeceased by her grandparents, John S. and Beulah J. Lyon of Rumney; her mother, Melissa Blodgett Dudley; uncles, Harold J. Lyon, Merle S. Lyon and Ricky Blodgett; and her Aunt, Penny Davis.
A private service and gathering in memory of Nicky will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Plymouth food pantry.
