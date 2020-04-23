GILFORD — Muriel Rosalind Middleton, 84, long time resident of Rahway, New Jersey, and Gilford, NH, passed away at home with her family beside her on April 15, 2020, in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.
Muriel was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Vernon Lightfoot and Susan (Thompson) Lightfoot on July 25, 1935. She graduated from East Orange High School, East Orange, New Jersey. She graduated from Newark Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing class of 1954. She was married to Robert B. Middleton for 19 years. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Maternity Ward for Rahway Hospital for 35 years. She attended the Siloam Hope Presbyterian Church, Elizabeth, New Jersey, and was a member of the Gilford Community Church, Gilford, NH. Muriel was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Roselle, New Jersey; Deaconess at the Gilford Community Church, Volunteer at the Salvation Army and Lakes Regional General Hospital, Laconia, NH.
Muriel was predeceased by her brother Norman A. Lightfoot, 1960.
Surviving are her sons Robert K. Middleton, Rahway, NJ, and Craig B. Middleton, Danbury, NH; and grandson Kyle J. Middleton, Washington, DC. Muriel leaves behind a host of family and friends.
Memorial services will be held in both New Jersey and New Hampshire later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a church or charity in memory of Muriel R. Middleton.
The family of Muriel R. Middleton wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lorraine Middleton, staff at Lakes Region General Hospital, Concord Hospital and Holy Redeemer Home Care Services for their attentiveness and loving care.
