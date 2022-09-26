Morris J. Harrison, 92

LACONIA — Morris J. Harrison, 92, of Laconia and formerly of Gilford, Venice, Florida and Braintree, Massachusetts, passed away on July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William and Cora Belle Harrison of Somerville, Massacusetts.

Mr. Harrison was employed by HP Hood for 42 years in Sales and Distribution. He was Past Master of Delta Masonic Lodge and District Deputy Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts. He was also a member of Sahab Shrine Temple in Sarasota, Florida. Mr. Harrison was an active member of the Gilford Community Church and its choir. He served as chairman of the Braintree Personnel Board and was past president of the Varney Point Association.

