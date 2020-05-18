HOLDERNESS — Michael Robert Beadle passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020 at his home in Holderness, NH.Michael was born on April 4, 1957. He is the son of the late Robert and Gertrude Beadle. Michael was raised in Sanbornton, NH working at his family’s general store.
Michael attended Sanbornton Central School and graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1975. He attended St. Anslem’s College earning a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for several years as an officer for the Tilton Police Department before moving to the NH State Prison where he worked until retirement. Michael came out of retirement to work for JR’s Discount until his passing just because he enjoyed working there.
Michael’s passion was his family and Jesus. Growing up, Michael was a parishioner at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church. Later he became a parishioner at Our Lady of the Cedar’s Church.
He was a kind and gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand. He had a big heart. He enjoyed teasing the ones he loved with his deadpan jokes. He loved to laugh. He also enjoyed singing and sang for the Lakes Region Barbershop Quartet. Some of Mikes happiest times in the past few years were bowling with his son Peter and exploring the coast of Maine with friends.
Michael was predeceased by his parents and by his two infant children, Joseph Robert and Bernadette Beadle.
Michael will be missed by his children, grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews.
Graveside service will be held in St. John’s cemetery, Sanborn Rd., Tilton, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
