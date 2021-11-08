ANDOVER — Michael R. Andrus, 89, of Andover, passed away on November 5, 2021 after a period of declining health. Mike was born in Franklin on November 18, 1931 the son of Max and Florence (Merrill) Andrus. He worked as a machinist for Webster Valve in Franklin for over 41 years. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean War. Mike loved to be outdoors, whether working in his garden, watching the birds or just taking a walk in the woods. He was predeceased by a grandson, Harrison; two brothers, Roger and Walter; and a sister, Florence.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly A. (Blanchette) Andrus of Andover; his two daughters, Cheryl E. Hall and her husband Walter III of Northfield and Michelle J. Laramee and her husband Dennis of Franklin; grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Sarah, Katie, Walter IV, Zachary, Brent and Aliyah; and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bryant Andrus of Andover and Ted Andrus of Salisbury; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Lakeview Cemetery in East Andover.
Memorial Donations in Mike's memory can be made to either the East Andover Fire Department, 776 Franklin Highway, Andover, NH 03216 or Andover Fish and Game Club, PO Box 253, Andover, NH 03216.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial of Tilton is assisting the Andrus family with arrangements. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
