Matthew S. Keyser, 53

Gone home on Dec. 20, 2022, Matthew Scott Keyser was 53 years old. Matt was born Jan.15, 1969, to William and Althea Keyser. He grew up in East Andover and lived most of his adult life in New Hampshire. Graduating from Franklin High School and continued his education at Manchester Vocational Technical Community for a trade in carpentry. He lived for working hard and had many years of experiences meeting many new people along the way. He enjoyed telling his tales about his days out on the job or in the wilderness. He would share these without any encouragement. Matt always took life as it was with no fuss or fancy, and always kept a positive attitude everyday even until the end.

Matt had a penchant for saving any piece of lumber or building supplies, never knowing who might need them in the future. Matt generous with his time helping others in any way he could, wanting his days to be as productive as possible. Riding with Matt along his travels, he would know all of the routes, backroads, shortcuts, and possible secret trails to get where you needed to be.

