Matthew S. Keyser, 53

Gone home on Dec. 20, 2022, Matthew Scott Keyser was 53 years old. Matt was born Jan.15, 1969, to William and Althea Keyser. He grew up in East Andover and lived most of his adult life in New Hampshire. Graduating from Franklin High School and continued his education at Manchester Vocational Technical Community for a trade in carpentry. He lived for working hard and had many years of experiences meeting many new people along the way. He enjoyed telling his tales about his days out on the job or in the wilderness. He would share these without any encouragement. Matt always took life as it was with no fuss or fancy, and always kept a positive attitude everyday even until the end.
Matt had a penchant for saving any piece of lumber or building supplies, never knowing who might need them in the future. Matt generous with his time helping others in any way he could, wanting his days to be as productive as possible. Riding with Matt along his travels, he would know all of the routes, backroads, shortcuts, and possible secret trails to get where you needed to be.
Nature and outdoors were a huge part of Matt’s life, loving the North Country and being able to spend time there. He loved hunting, fishing, growing veggies and flowers, always very proud of his sunflowers. Taking many pictures with his phone of all the nature he found that day, and always paying attention to the weather forecast and feeding and watching the birds. Matt would find joy in the wildlife he saw on his rides along the fields and backroads. He also enjoyed being in the kitchen trying new recipes and sharing with his girlfriend Anita as they enjoyed watching all New England sport teams every season. Matt was very quick and witty having many one lines as “slick as a trout’ or “that dog will hunt,’ applying them as certain situations would come together.
He knew God and gave a voice skyward of grateful thanks when things turned out ok. May he be remembered in the season, being in hope, peace, Faith and love. Matt is survived by his parents, William and Althea Keyser of East Andover; brother, Stephen Keyser and wife Rebecca; nephew, Benjamin and niece, Georgia, of Portsmouth; sister, Tracey Schwieger; nephew, Brady Schwieger and niece, Norah Schwieger, of Bow; son, Myles Keyser and fiancé, Summer Stout of Weare; Aunt Ginny Newton of East Andover; and Anita Terrio, of Concord, his fiancé, supporter, and true love. Matt will be missed — his infectious laugh will stay in our hearts forever.
