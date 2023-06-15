BRIDGEWATER — Mary M. Connors Jenness, 83, of Bridgewater, wife of Mitchell R. Jenness since 1963, passed away on June 8, at Speare Memorial Hospital after battling congestive heart failure and kidney failure with her husband by her side holding her hand.

Mary was born March 22, 1939, to Daniel Connors and Margret Loughlin in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After her parents died, she went to live with her older sister Peggy and her husband Bucky in Waltham Massachusetts. She graduated Waltham High School and went on to nursing school at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in the maternity care unit. She worked at Lawrence Memorial until she married and moved to New Hampshire, working at Speare Memorial Hospital and finally ending up at Lakes Region General Hospital, where she worked for many years as a registered nurse helping new moms and delivering many babies. Mary retired from nursing in 1991 when she opened her own candy shop, Mary's Sweets and Things. She loved to bake, decorate cakes, and make chocolate candies.

