MOULTONBOROUGH — Mary Smith, of Moultonborough, passed away at the Concord Hospital on July 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Pre-deceased by her parents, Frank and Verna Smith, and her brother, Frank “Sonny” Smith, Mary and her family were life-long residents of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, where she was born in 1933.
Mary graduated from Brewster Academy, then business school, and initially with her Mother, Verna, and brother, Sonny, for over 40 years owned and, at the age of just 25, began managing the Camp Iroquois campground on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, where she and her family developed many life-long friendships.
Mary supported many initiatives in her beloved Moultonborough and placed tremendous value in helping young people succeed in life, including establishing a scholarship trust and an emergency services trust. She was a member of the fire department auxiliary and was known for bringing sandwiches and cookies to the firemen responding to a call, no matter what time of day or night!
Well-traveled and fun-loving, Mary is survived by many cousins and friends. At her request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.
Those wishing to contribute in Mary’s name can send donations to: New Hampshire Charitable Trust Foundation, 37 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 for the Camp Iroquois Scholarship Fund.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, have assisted the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.