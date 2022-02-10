Mark Andre LaRoche, 62

FRANKLIN — Mark A. LaRoche, 62, a resident of Franklin since 2013, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 of heart failure at his home with his wife and his cat by his side. Mark was born on September 14, 1959 in Claremont, the son of Norman and Patricia (Vacarest) LaRoche.
Mark attended Franklin High School, joining the U.S. Army in 1977 where he served for 10 years. He served six of those years in Germany, where he developed a fondness for Nutcrackers, a collection of which he kept with great pride.
Returning from the Army, he met the love of his life, Robin, and made her his wife in August of 1994. He enjoyed family, fishing (including on the ice) and neighborhood BBQ's. An avid sports fan, he followed the Red Sox and Patriots with great enthusiasm.
He is survived by his wife Robin; stepson, Jonathan French; brothers, Michael and his wife Shirley LaRoche and Mathew LaRoche; his sisters, Aileen Kulacz and her husband Michael, Darleen Nau and her husband Michael, Doreen Glines, Carrie Mekkelsen and her husband Frank, Colleen Conway and Melissa Dressler and her husband Chuck. He is also survived by his uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. His sense of humor will be missed by all.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donation in memory of Mark, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
