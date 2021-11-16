Marie-Louise Rosanelli Metzger, 87

RICHMOND, Va. — Marie-Louise Rosanelli “Red” Metzger, 87, of Richmond, Va., died on November 12, 2021. Red was born September 7, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY , to Dr. Peter Rosanelli and Madeline Chiarello Rosanelli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Peter Jr.; and her beloved husband, Joseph H. Metzger Jr.
She is survived by her four children, Fr. Joseph H. Metzger III, Alison Marie LaMura (Ray), Donna Marie Lantagne (Tony) and Stephen Charles Metzger; eight grandchildren (to whom she was known as “Mia”), Joseph and Emma Lantagne, Ryan and Madeline LaMura, Chad, Ben, Chris and Grace Metzger; her siblings, Richard Rosanelli (Dana) and Madeline “Cookie” Davenport; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Red was a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine’s School and a 1956 graduate of Mary Washington College, and after graduation taught English at Tuckahoe Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle School and Culpeper High School. When the family returned to Richmond in 1980, Red became a tour guide for those relocating to the city, eventually getting her real estate license and working as a realtor for many years.
Red was a maven of travel, especially to Europe (Rome being her favorite), New York City and Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, her summer residence. The lake was her “happy place” and she loved nothing more than to be surrounded every summer by her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. The grandchildren spent time at Lake Winnipesaukee every summer, learning to boat, waterski and make sand castles for Mia to judge the winner. Curiously, it was always a tie. Over the years, Red provided priceless experiences for her children and grandchildren — trips to Paris and Rome were exceptionally memorable, full of fun, love and family togetherness. Family was of the utmost importance to Red and gatherings at her home for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter were crowded and joyous, just as she wished.
While her presence will be sorely missed in the future, the memories of the past will remain and bring a smile to all of her family. While her absence here will be strongly felt, it will be tempered with the belief that she is now reunited with the love of her life, Joseph H. Metzger Jr., now and forever more.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at Bliley’s-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, VA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, with interment following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend the Funeral Mass, a live-stream will be available at Blileys.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Rd., Moultonborough, NH 03254. She who pleased God was loved.
