SALISBURY — Karen Ruth Scott, 63, of Salisbury, died at her home on Feb. 5, 2022 after a period of failing health surrounded by loved ones and under hospice care.
She was born in Concord on April 3, 1958 the daughter of Earl Skillin and Betty (Hardy) Calkins. Karen graduated from Merrimack Valley High School in 1976 and resided in Salisbury for several years.
She enjoyed many things including the outdoors where she enjoyed fishing, gardening, and swimming. She also liked making various crafts. Karen loved animals.
Family members include her husband of 45 years, Walter L. Scott Jr. of Salisbury; two daughters, Amy Lyn Scott of Pownal, VT and Peggy Sue Scott of Salisbury; Amy’s two daughters, Ashley Marie Rose and Jadeah; a brother, Frank Starky of Webster; sister, Laurie Jean Calkins of Webster; and her stepdad, Wilfred “Bill” Calkins of Webster.
She was predeceased by both of her biological parents and a brother, Kevin.
A funeral service and Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Salisbury Congregational Church on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. following by a memorial gathering at the church hall.
Donations in her memory may be made to Salisbury Firefighters Assn., PO Box 100, Salisbury, NH 03268 or Granite VNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the Scott family and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
