Joseph D. DeGrace

Joseph D. "Jody" DeGrace, 72, of Central Florida, passed away September 26, 2022, at home from complications of Parkinson's disease, with his loving wife by his side.
Jody's true home was New Hampshire but he moved to Florida for health reasons related to Parkinson's. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed all four seasons in New England. He loved to hunt, fish, kayak and hike. He and his wife Lori were also certified scuba divers, their favorite locations were Kennebunkport and York, Maine. He and a buddy once retrieved a snowmobile that had fallen through Newfound Lake in the middle of winter wearing only wet suits and a rope tied around them to find the hole when they came back up. The snowmobile owner was grateful, and Jody and Robert were grateful Lori held onto the rope. Jody was also a hunting guide in the White Mountains, teaching new hunters the rules and proper practices of hunting, and leading many to get their first deer. He was also a member of The Lakeside Sharks Motorcycle Club, attending rallies in Laconia, New York and Sturgis, SD. He also liked sports and was an avid Patriots fan.
He worked construction all of his life, both residential and commercial, and was a Steel Foreman at Construx Inc. in Plymouth. He also spent 12 years as a groomer at Waterville Valley after working all day in construction. He loved every minute of it. On days off he could be found building gardens and stonewalls on his property using the stones and boulders from the yard in New Hampshire. He also spent many days enjoying the coast of Florida and also the hiking trails they found there.
Jody is survived by his wife or 38 years, Lori; his son, Joseph P. DeGrace and girlfriend Tyla Blake; his granddaughter, Kylie DeGrace and her mother Justine Langille of Northfield, New Hampshire; his mother Elayne Andersen of Campton, New Hampshire; his sister, Jean and husband, Ed Sleeper of Plymouth, New Hampshire; his brother, James DeGrace and wife Susan of Holderness, New Hampshire; his brother Dave; his mother-in-law, Janet Knowles of Florida; sister-in-law, Julie Knowles of Massachusetts; as well as many cousins, friends and relatives in both New Hampshire and Florida.
He was predeceased by his son, Nick DeGrace; his father, Joseph DeGrace; his sister, Doreen Comeau; his father-in-law, Gene Knowles; his sister-in-law, Susan Libby; and brother-in-law, Thomas Knowles.
He will be missed for his wit, hard work and love of a good time.
At Jody's request there will be no services. Anyone who wishes to, please contribute to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org.
