Joseph D. DeGrace

Joseph D. "Jody" DeGrace, 72, of Central Florida, passed away September 26, 2022, at home from complications of Parkinson's disease, with his loving wife by his side.

Jody's true home was New Hampshire but he moved to Florida for health reasons related to Parkinson's. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed all four seasons in New England. He loved to hunt, fish, kayak and hike. He and his wife Lori were also certified scuba divers, their favorite locations were Kennebunkport and York, Maine. He and a buddy once retrieved a snowmobile that had fallen through Newfound Lake in the middle of winter wearing only wet suits and a rope tied around them to find the hole when they came back up. The snowmobile owner was grateful, and Jody and Robert were grateful Lori held onto the rope. Jody was also a hunting guide in the White Mountains, teaching new hunters the rules and proper practices of hunting, and leading many to get their first deer. He was also a member of The Lakeside Sharks Motorcycle Club, attending rallies in Laconia, New York and Sturgis, SD. He also liked sports and was an avid Patriots fan.

