DELAND, Fla. — John Marcus Evvard, 68, formerly of Belmont, NH, was currently residing in Deland, Florida, until his death in the afternoon of December 11, 2020. John was born December 3, 1952, to John Cooper and Jean Louise Evvard in Strongsville, Ohio.
Johnny was multi-talented. Musically, he could pick up tunes on the piano by ear. In elementary school, he auditioned for the prestigious Columbus Boys’ Choir School in Princeton, NJ, and spent a year there until his voice changed. John was a talented and prolific poet. A Florida poetry organization paid all expenses for him to fly to Florida to recite his poetry. He met his future wife JoAnne on that trip.
Mechanically and with electronics, he was a whiz. He worked many years as a mechanic, on both cars and motorcycles. He could troubleshoot any problem successfully and worked twice as fast as his co-workers. When computers became essential, he used his mechanical abilities to proficiently manage a business with his wife. Since their business was on-line, it allowed them to work summers in New Hampshire and winters in Florida.
Johnny loved motorcycles, and owned several over the years, joining motorcycle groups in order to satisfy his passion for motorcycles with others. With them, he was able to collect and distribute Christmas gifts for needy children. John was a total and complete extrovert. Being a unique personality, always himself, he never attempted to conform to other peoples’ expectations. John worked out daily to maintain his physique.
John is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife JoAnne; his son, Brian; and granddaughter, Eliza; as well as by his three brothers and four sisters, Jenny, Karin, Gary, Tom, Beverly, Martin and Lorraine.
Rest in peace brother duck.
