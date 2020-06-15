MEREDITH — John K. Beaudoin, 76, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, while living at the Forestview Manor in Meredith following a short illness. John was born in Franklin the son of the late Rene and Alice (Rand) Beaudoin of Salisbury. He was raised in the town of Salisbury until he graduated from Franklin High School and later Plymouth State College, where he earned his teaching degree. He taught at Franklin High School, Laconia High School and Portsmouth High School, specializing in chemistry and science. He went on to earn his pilot license in New Hampshire and enjoyed flying out of Laconia Airport.
John later signed up with the Department of Defense to teach school for the Marines in Okinawa Japan. He remained there for 25 years, coming home to his house on Lake Winnisquam every summer. John loved Corvettes and through the years collected many of them. After his retirement, he enjoyed going to area car shows and spending time with his buddies and his family.
John is survived by his two brothers, Edward R. Beaudoin of Contoocook and Walter R. Beaudoin of Belmont. He also leaves his four nieces and nephews, Vicki Beaudoin of Idaho, Carole Fellows of Sanbornton, Mark Beaudoin of Contoocook and Craig Beaudoin of Gilmanton.
According to John wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service for his family will be held at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Salisbury.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
