PLYMOUTH — Jeffrey S. Trojano, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home with his daughter Danielle by his side on October 6th, 2021.
Jeff was born on August 6th,1957 in Plymouth, New Hampshire to Marjorie (White) and Harold Trojano. He was a lifelong resident of Plymouth, New Hampshire and graduated from Plymouth Regional High School.
Jeff worked in Sunapee restoring antique cars, and for the Plymouth Recycling Center. Jeff enjoyed anything outside; mainly camping with his wife and children, or hunting with friends. He always had some sort of project he could get his hands on.
Jeff is survived by his wife JoAnn Dostie-Trojano; and his four daughters, Amy Dostie, Andrea Thibodeau and her husband Jason, Danielle Trojano and Allie Trojano; His grandchildren, Natalie, Mason, Lincoln, Emery, Kinsley and Colton; His sister Bonnie Still; and his brother Micheal Trojano and his wife Kate; His niece Hilary; and his nephews, Zack, Nicholas and Samuel. Jeff is predeceased by his father Harold (Ike) Trojano; his mother Marjorie (White) Kelley; and his brother Peter Trojano.
Jeff was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a kind hearted, funny and genuine man. He could light up a room with his smile.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements Services will be held at a later date when the family is ready.
