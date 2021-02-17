HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jeanette Davis passed away peacefully on February 14th after a long battle with complications from a stroke. Born in Exeter, NH, on August 19th, 1937, she lived a happy life full of love and devotion to her family.
She graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1959 where she met and married the love of her life, Russell A Davis Jr. After a few years of life as an Army wife, she and Russ settled in Laconia, New Hampshire, to raise two daughters, Lynne and Susan. Jeanie had a life-long passion for books and great literature, so it was a natural choice for her to become a librarian. She enjoyed a happy career with the Laconia Public Library until her retirement upon which she and Russ moved to Huntsville, Alabama.
But her biggest joys were her husband, and her daughters and their families. Her devotion to them was absolute. She enjoyed the excitement of travel, whether it be to her favorite campsites in New Hampshire or overseas. Jeanie loved the preparation and planning as much as the actual event itself, and her Post It notes with detailed instructions and yellow legal pad to-do lists are family lore. She also found great joy in walks with her friends, golf at Valley Hill Country Club, exercise classes, and her dogs.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband for 61 years, Russell Davis. “Nannie” is survived by daughters, Lynne (John) Warnke and Susan (Tom) Drouin; four grandsons, Scott (Lauren) Warnke, Brett Warnke, Tim (Amy) Cooper and Matthew Cooper; three great-grandsons, John, Joseph and James Warnke; and close friends in Laconia, NH, and Huntsville, Alabama.
Burial will be in Laconia, NH, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Huntsville Library Foundation, PO Box 443, Huntsville, AL 35804, online at Hmcpl.org/give or the Laconia Public Library at 695 Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
