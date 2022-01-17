Jason R. Martin, 48

NASHUA — Jason R. Martin, a resident of Nashua, NH, entered into eternal life suddenly on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was 48 years of age.
Jason was born in Melrose, MA on January 30, 1973 and is the son of Cynthia “Cindy” A. Martin (DeLeo) of Reading, MA and Ronald “Ron” J. Martin of Franklin, NH. He grew up and lived some of the most memorable years of his life in Malden, MA.
Jason was a painter by profession and a hard worker in general, but his passion was cooking. He pursued culinary training and throughout several years in the kitchen — many moments of creative happiness resulted within the restaurant industry.
He was always curious, compassionate & a wanderer by nature, but above all else Jason loved his family. He was the epitome of a selfless soul — and one we will all mourn the loss of. Jason can be succinctly described in five words “he had the biggest heart.” ❤️
Jason is the beloved son of Cynthia “Cindy” A. Martin (DeLeo) of Reading, MA and Ronald “Ron” J. Martin of Franklin, NH. He is the devoted brother of Yvonne Lorenzetti (Martin/Manning) Stoneham, MA and loving uncle to his nieces & nephews, Alexia Manning, Tyler Manning & Tia Lorenzetti. Jason also leaves behind his life partner Michelle Desmaris-Bushman of Franklin, NH “the love of his life.” Jason was predeceased by his grandparents, Rita & Leo Martin and Barbara & Al DeLeo. He was also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins & friends that will miss his enigmatic personality, perpetual smile & huge heart immensely.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jason’s visiting hours on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. (ceremony/blessing conducted at 4:30) Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street, Franklin, NH
A remembrance of Jason will be held at his sister’s house — 12 Cricklewood Drive, Stoneham, MA on Saturday, January 22nd from 2:00-5:00 p.m.. All family & friends are welcome. If planning to attend on Saturday, and if so inclined — wearing or accessorizing in red would undoubtedly make Jason‘s heart happy looking down at us:).
