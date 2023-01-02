Jarion J. Clarke, 48

MEREDITH — Jarion Jevon Clarke, 48, of Redgate Lane, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Jarion was born on Jan. 2, 1974, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the son of Carrie (Williams) Clarke and Donald Hart.
MEREDITH — Jarion Jevon Clarke, 48, of Redgate Lane, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Jarion was born on Jan. 2, 1974, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the son of Carrie (Williams) Clarke and Donald Hart.
Jarion loved playing football and watching drag racing and bull riding. He played football for New London High School in New London, Connecticut, and won two state championships and graduated. Jarion then went on to join the U.S. Army. He served his country with great pride and dignity. He served overseas and contributed to peace-keeping missions. Jarion loved to make wise cracks and always added a comedic relief to any situation. No matter what was going on in his or your life he would always find a way to make you smile.
Jarion is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Clarke, sons, Jevon Clarke of New London, Connecticut; Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina; Deante and Deandre Miller of Meredith; daughters Olivia Jones of Muldraugh, Kentucky; and Camren Clarke of Meredith; sister, Marissa Clarke of New London, Connecticut; and his mother, Carrie Clarke of Florida. Jarion also leaves behind a multitude of close friends that were like family to him. Jarion is preceded in death by his father, Donald Hart; his dad, Pinkston Clarke; and multiple aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life for Jarion will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your favorite section in The Laconia Daily Sun? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.