CONCORD — Janet L. Foster, 83, a resident of Concord and former resident of Tilton, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Concord Hospital. She was born in Washington, DC on February 14, 1938 daughter of the late William and Lillian (Griggs) Lynn.
Janet had moved throughout the United States and Germany and settled in New Hampshire in 1985 where she will always be remembered as the Innkeeper of the Black Swan Inn in Tilton. She and her husband Robert were known for their hospitality and well-appointed Inn by everyone that knew them. Janet always had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor and could tell a story that would keep you entertained for hours. She loved to play cards, bridge and bingo with her many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Foster in 1995; her daughter; Valerie L. Edmunds in April; and a brother; Raymond Greenwood.
Her family includes her two daughters, Victoria L. Gallerani and her husband Richard of Milford, MA and their children, Jennifer Seaman and Jake Gallerani and Karen A. Covington and her husband Ralph of Montpelier, VA and their children, Brandon Covington and Rachel Bridges; a son, Robert A. Foster and his wife Barbara of Atlanta, GA and their daughter Katie Hall. She is also survived by Valerie's daughter, Brooke Edmunds, whom she shared a home with in Concord; her nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna "Sissy" Wetzel; and her three brothers. William "Butch" Lynn, Ronald Lynn and Billy Lynn.
A private celebration of Janet's life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Memorial donations in memory of Janet may be offered to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family on online condolence go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
