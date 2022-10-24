Jacquelyn Bohn, 93

BRIDGEWATER — After a full and happy life, Jacquelyn Denton Bohn, 93, left this world to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, October 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at home on Newfound Lake. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the younger of two children of George R.S. Denton and Dorothea Litchfield Denton. Having been raised in the Newfound area, she attended local schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1947. She went on to study at Bennington College, in Bennington, Vermont. Earlier in life, she had met Robert G. Bohn, a good friend and Dartmouth College classmate of her brother Lawrence L. Denton. They were married on October 1, 1949, in Bristol. They eventually settled in Redding, Connecticut, where they raised their four children. She stayed at home, often volunteering in their various activities. She was an accomplished artist and in addition to her own work, she taught art classes, ceramics and basketball at the local girls club.
The two most important things in Jacquelyn’s life were her Faith and her Family. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church both in Sebastian, Florida and later in Plymouth. Knowing Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior was a great comfort in her life.
Her marriage with “Bo” was filled with love for each other, their family, tennis, golfing and boating in New England and the Intracoastal Waterway, after they moved to Vero Beach Florida in 1979. From that time on, they resided in Florida and summered at Newfound Lake in the home she grew up in. They were surrounded by family, friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves their three daughters, Jocelyn V. Whyte of Bridgewater, Vicki-Lee Cleveland of Stowe, Vermont, Cynthia Robertson of Newton, Connecticut; and a son, David G. Bohn of West Redding, Connecticut; 19 grandchildre;, 27 great-grandchildren; cousins; four nephews ;and their families. She is greatly loved and will be fondly remembered by all those in her life.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse/Hospice Association would be greatly appreciated.
There will be a graveside service at Calvary Baptist Church in Plymouth, NH, on Thursday, October 27, at 11 a.m. for family and friends.
